Pedestrian struck, killed in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Lake County crash Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. Thursday along the intersection of County Road 473 and Lake Drive.

An SUV, driven by a 38-year-old man from Leesburg, was traveling southbound on CR-473, just south of Lake Drive at the same time a man, 41, from Groveland was walking in the southbound lane of that same road, according to a crash report.

The man was struck by the SUV and pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

FHP said the SUV driver did not see the pedestrian as he was driving on the road.

The driver sustained minor injuries and remained on the scene, the report shows.

An investigation remains ongoing.

