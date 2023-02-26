75º

Pedestrian stuck by vehicle in Orange County, OCFR says

Crash happened in area of S. Rio Grande Avenue and 24th Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials are investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

OCFR said in a tweet at 7:32 p.m. that the crash happened in the area of S. Rio Grande Avenue and 24th Street.

An adult patient was transported as a trauma alert to ORMC, according to fire rescue officials.

OFCR said to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

