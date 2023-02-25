3 suffer life-threatening injuries, including 2 children, in Sanford crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SANFORD, Fla. – Three people, including two children, suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sanford crash on Friday, according to the police department.

While no information was provided on their identities or the cause of the crash, police said that the three injured in the crash were taken to the hospital.

Police said that an area of 13th Street in front of the Rescue Outreach Mission is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

