Man killed after being hit by truck, going into ditch in Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed after being hit by a truck and going into a ditch following a Brevard County crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Friday at 9:52 a.m. along an intersection between State Road 46 and Hat Bill Road, troopers said.

FHP said a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old Chuluota man was traveling east on SR-46, just west of Hat Bill Road. A Jeep Gladiator pickup truck, driven by a 48-year-old Deltona woman, was traveling west on SR-46, also west of Hat Bill Road, troopers said.

Troopers said the Chuluota man lost control while driving and entered into the westbound lanes of SR-46, directly into the Jeep’s path.

Both trucks collided after the Ford Ranger hit the front of the Jeep Gladiator, then rotated and hit the left side of the Jeep, according to a crash report.

The trucks then drove off the road and landed in a ditch, the report shows.

Troopers said the Chuluota man was transported to the Parrish Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The Deltona woman sustained minor injuries from the crash and was also transported to the same hospital, FHP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

