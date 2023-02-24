Gunman fires shot inside building at Bethune-Cookman University, police say; no one hurt

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday on allegations of firing a gun inside a building on the campus of Bethune-Cookman University.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened around 12:40 p.m., according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

According to Daytona Beach police, B-CU security was informed about a gunshot that was fired on campus, and campus security officers tried to make contact with the gunman, Jordan Carty, who refused to allow access to the room.

Carty then tried to leave while concealing the gun in his clothing, but he fell down some stairs, allowing security officers to take possession of the gun and detain him, police said.

Security officers notified Daytona Beach police about the incident, and officers discovered that Carty was in possession of another gun, officials said.

According to police, a wall in Carty’s room had damage from multiple gunshots that apparently occurred over a long period of time.

Carty was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm on a school campus.

No other details have been released.