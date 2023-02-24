Video shows student violently attacking Flagler County school employee over Nintendo Switch

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – New video released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows a student violently attacking a school employee over a Nintendo Switch.

Deputies said the employee, a paraprofessional at Matanzas High School, was attacked Tuesday morning by a 17-year-old. According to sheriff’s officials, another student said the 17-year-old became upset when the woman took his Nintendo Switch away during class.

The video shows the 17-year-old charge toward the woman and push her toward the ground. From that point, she was unconscious, officials said.

The teen then stomps the woman’s lower back several times before punching her in the back, the video shows.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Multiple people eventually stepped to pull the student off the woman.

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old punched the woman 15 times.

Sheriff’s officials said the student was arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. News 6 is not naming the student at this time due to his age. We have requested to learn more about his background.

The employee was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The teen faces a charge of felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: