Teen kicked, punched Flagler County school employee who took Nintendo Switch away, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old student was arrested after kicking and punching a Flagler County school employee who took away his Nintendo Switch, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the employee, a paraprofessional at Matanzas High School, was attacked Tuesday morning.

A student told deputies the woman tried to take away the 17-year-old’s Nintendo device during class, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said surveillance video showed the student — who is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds — push the employee to the ground, knocking her unconscious. According to an arrest report, a school resource officer said surveillance showed the employee was pushed 5-6 feet before ending up on the ground.

[TRENDING: Florida bill would ban dogs from sticking heads out of car windows | Greek Fest returns to Brevard County with new savory dishes | Tractor-trailer hits overpass on I-75 in Marion County | Become a News 6 Insider]

The teen then began kicking and punching her in the head and back, deputies said. The report said he punched her 15 times.

Sheriff’s officials said the 17-year-old was arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. News 6 is not naming the student at this time due to his age. We have requested to learn more about his background.

The employee was taken to the hospital to be treated.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

The teen is facing a charge of felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: