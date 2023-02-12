67º

Flagler Beach reschedules water service interruption, lifts precautionary boil notice

City working to get an updated timeline for testing

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach canceled water service interruption and lifted a precautionary boil water notice for parts of the city as it works to reschedule a test of the water main, officials said Monday.

Officials had planned tie-in testing to happen Monday, Feb. 13, which would have interrupted water service for residents on South Oceanshore Boulevard (A1A), South Central Avenue, South Daytona Avenue, and South Flagler Avenue between South 12th and South 17th Streets.

The affected areas would also have been under a precautionary boil water notice until 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, according to the release.

But the city says the tie-in testing will be rescheduled for a later date. The city says it is working on an updated timeline with the contractor, and it will give residents ample notice before the project resumes.

