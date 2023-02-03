More than 12 tons of sand added to Flagler County beaches in a week

Sand added along the beach in Flagler County as part of the county's dune restoration project

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – In the first week of the Flagler County’s dune restoration project, 12.3 tons of sand have been added to 1,500 linear feet of area beaches, according to the county.

The $3.67 million project seeks to add sand from south MalaCompra Park to south Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, Flagler Public Information Officer Julie Murphy said. The more-than 12 tons of sand added within a week was hauled to the south end of the project, according to Murphy.

“We are very pleased with what was accomplished in one week,” said Flagler Engineer Faith Alkhatib. “The contractor anticipates completing this project in April, ahead of the turtle nesting season.”

According to county officials, the project is expected to restore 8,350 feet of shoreline with approximately 49,500 cubic yards of beach-compatible materials.

“Work is being done on weekdays and during daylight hours,” Alkhatib said. “Right now, the staging is at MalaCompra Park, but when the project is halfway completed, the staging area will move to Washington Oaks.”

Due to the work, Flagler County announced that it has suspended horseback riding along the beach in the project area. Riders can access the beach at Jungle Hut Road, but they’ll only be allowed to ride as far north as the northern border of the Hammock Beach Resort, officials said.

Flagler County said the goal is to finish the project by spring, ahead of turtle nesting season and hurricane season in June.

