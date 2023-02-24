82º

LIVE

Traffic

Cyclist struck in Daytona Beach crash, police say

Injuries reported in wreck along the 800 block of Orange Ave.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Traffic, Crash
Police lights at a crime scene. (WDIV)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A cyclist was struck in a Daytona Beach crash that resulted in injuries Friday evening, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 800 block of Orange Ave. after a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

According to police, a vehicle struck a cyclist.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police are currently investigating and ask that drivers avoid the area, according to a tweet from the department.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email