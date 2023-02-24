Cyclist struck in Daytona Beach crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A cyclist was struck in a Daytona Beach crash that resulted in injuries Friday evening, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Officers said they responded to the 800 block of Orange Ave. after a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
According to police, a vehicle struck a cyclist.
Police are currently investigating and ask that drivers avoid the area, according to a tweet from the department.
No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.
