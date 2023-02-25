81º

Local News

1 man killed, another hurt in Orange County shooting

Both victims, in their 20s, were found shot in 6400 block of North Orange Blossom Trail

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Gun Violence, Orange County
Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting Friday night in Orange County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 6400 block of North Orange Blossom Trail, near Clarcona Ocoee Road, around 7:36 p.m.

Once deputies arrived they found a man in his 20s who had been shot, according to a news release. This man is expected to be OK, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Matt Austin answers your questions2 children dead, father in serious condition after crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said they located another man in his 20s nearby who had also been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, deputies said.

It is not clear what prompted the shooting, according to the release, but deputies believe they have accounted for everyone involved and no arrests have been made at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email