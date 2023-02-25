1 man killed, another hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting Friday night in Orange County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 6400 block of North Orange Blossom Trail, near Clarcona Ocoee Road, around 7:36 p.m.

Once deputies arrived they found a man in his 20s who had been shot, according to a news release. This man is expected to be OK, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Matt Austin answers your questions | 2 children dead, father in serious condition after crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

Investigators said they located another man in his 20s nearby who had also been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, deputies said.

It is not clear what prompted the shooting, according to the release, but deputies believe they have accounted for everyone involved and no arrests have been made at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: