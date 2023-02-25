Early morning attack at Orange County bus stop prompts safety warning from deputies

Orange County deputies are warning people not to walk or wait at bus stops alone after an early morning attack on Saturday.

Investigators said the attack happened at a bus stop near the intersection of North Hiawassee Road and Hennepin Boulevard at 6 a.m.

The attacker was wearing a mask and had a gun, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Matt Austin answers your questions | 2 children dead, father in serious condition after crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a tweet about the attack, the sheriff’s office reposted a bulletin about a pair of bus stop attacks that happened on Feb. 2. In those attacks, a man robbed and sexually attacked two women in separate incidents at a bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive, just north of West Colonial Drive.

SAFETY ALERT: There was another attack at 6 am today, at a different bus stop at Hiawassee and Hennepin. The suspect was wearing a mask and had a gun. Try to avoid walking or standing alone at bus stops, especially in the dark. If you see anything suspicious, call 911. pic.twitter.com/HfbwXLz5px — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 25, 2023

Deputies have not said whether the victim in Saturday’s attack was also sexually assaulted. They also have not said whether they believe all three attacks are connected.

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the investigation. This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Investigators encourage anyone who may see something suspicious or who may have concerns for their safety to call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: