81º

Local News

Early morning attack at Orange County bus stop prompts safety warning from deputies

Attack happened at a bus stop near the intersection of North Hiawassee Road and Hennepin Boulevard

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Police lights (WDIV)

Orange County deputies are warning people not to walk or wait at bus stops alone after an early morning attack on Saturday.

Investigators said the attack happened at a bus stop near the intersection of North Hiawassee Road and Hennepin Boulevard at 6 a.m.

The attacker was wearing a mask and had a gun, according to deputies.

[TRENDING: Matt Austin answers your questions2 children dead, father in serious condition after crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a tweet about the attack, the sheriff’s office reposted a bulletin about a pair of bus stop attacks that happened on Feb. 2. In those attacks, a man robbed and sexually attacked two women in separate incidents at a bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive, just north of West Colonial Drive.

Deputies have not said whether the victim in Saturday’s attack was also sexually assaulted. They also have not said whether they believe all three attacks are connected.

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the investigation. This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Investigators encourage anyone who may see something suspicious or who may have concerns for their safety to call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email