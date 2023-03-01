New Smyrna Beach approves permanent youth curfew

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The New Smyrna Beach City Commission approved a new ordinance Tuesday evening that establishes a curfew schedule for youth.

City leaders considered the proposal earlier this month, though a second reading, public hearing and final vote were held Tuesday to finalize the ordinance, which will apply year-round for teens and children under 18 years of age.

According to city officials, the curfew will take effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and legal holidays.

City officials said that the curfew was aimed at curbing an increase in juvenile crime at night, especially during holidays as more youth from across Central Florida travel to the city.

The city attorney also explained that if a parent isn’t aware that their child was out during curfew hours, the financial responsibility will fall on the child.

“Sometimes, we take it too far. And I’m for the law, I’m for rights, I’m for the standard of this community, but I’m not for opening a door for another reason to get out of bounce,” said one community member during the meeting.

“The curfew is a tool. It’s a tool I feel your law enforcement people have to have in their tool chest,” a business owner said in favor of the change.

A second motion also passed that requires the police department to submit a review of the curfew to the city commission during the first meeting in October.

