Dad accused of killing daughter, 3 others in Brevard County home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of killing his daughter, her mother and two other people Wednesday inside a Brevard County home was arrested, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

The sheriff announced the arrest of Domenico Gigante, 36, during a news conference Wednesday night.

Ivey said deputies were called Wednesday morning to a home Alan Shepard Avenue in the Canaveral Groves area.

Inside, four people were found shot to death, according to Ivey. They have been identified as Glenda May Terwillegar, 63; Michael Andrew Watson, 36; Constance Marie Terwillegar, 35 and Kiara Terwillegar, 15.

Ivey said there were two other children inside the home — ages 6 and 9 — but both were unharmed. The sheriff said a 911 call was placed by someone who was contacted by one of the children inside the home.

“As they were driving here, they kept them on the phone,” Ivey said. “And the reason for doing that, and I think it was the perfect right mindset, was they didn’t want to disconnect from the child because they didn’t know if the child was still in danger or not.”

Investigators said that Gigante left his Rockledge home on Wednesday at 1 a.m. and headed to the victim’s home, where he broke into the house and shot the victims.

Gigante then returned back to his own home, where deputies later arrested him, the sheriff’s office stated.

Ivey said that Gigante, who is the father of Kiara Terwillegar and had a previous relationship with Constance Marie Terwillegar, has a history of violent crime, which includes animal abuse and domestic violence dating back to 2005.

“This individual should have never been out on our streets where he could harm someone else,” Ivey said.

Ivey said Gigante will be held without bond at the Brevard County jail and faces four counts of premeditated first-degree murder. He is held on no bond.

The sheriff said investigators have not yet established a motive for the deadly shootings.

“He was the biological father of the 15-year-old, and so I would imagine that in some capacity, this is domestic-related,” he said.

