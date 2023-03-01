Prominent Orlando attorney representing families of 9-year-old girl, TV reporter killed in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The families of a 9-year-old girl and an Orlando TV reporter who were shot and killed in Pine Hills last week is being represented by prominent attorney Mark NeJame.

T’yonna Major and Dylan Lyons were shot by the same gunman within minutes of each other, according to Orange County deputies. Keith Moses, 19, faces several first-degree murder charges and attempted murder charges stemming from the shooting spree on Hialeah Street.

According to sheriff’s officials, Moses shot and killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin in a vehicle on Hialeah Street and fled the scene before returning hours later. The suspect then entered the girl’s home through an unlocked back door and shot the 9-year-old twice and her mother once, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday.

Minutes later, Moses approached an unmarked Spectrum News 13 vehicle and shot a photographer, Jesse Walden, who was taking equipment out of the vehicle, and then shot Lyons, 24, who was sitting in the vehicle, according to deputies. Walden was released from the hospital this week.

“These senseless murders have not only devastated their families but have touched the community and the country. The parents of T’Yonna and Dylan are meeting to share their grief and to be unified in their efforts to not have their children die in vain. Gun violence in America has become rampant and epidemic,” a release read from NeJame Law.

In a news release, the law firm said NeJame is representing both families at no cost “as the families work to navigate the many challenges and matters they face ahead.”

T’yonna, who was in third grade, was a young gymnast described lovingly as “the next Gabby Douglas” and Lyons was a budding journalist, who graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2019.

GoFundMe accounts for T’yonna and Lyons can be found below.

