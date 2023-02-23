Here’s what we know about the suspect in the deadly Pine Hills shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced the arrest of 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses following shootings in Pine Hills on Wednesday, which ended in the deaths of a woman, a 9-year-old girl and a Spectrum News 13 journalist.

In a news briefing, Mina stated that a woman was found shot to death in the 6100 block of Hialeah Street around 11:20 a.m., though Moses returned to the scene around 4 p.m. and shot a Spectrum News 13 journalist and photographer who were covering the homicide.

Deputies said Moses then walked up Harrington Street and entered into a home, where he shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

However, Mina said that there was no information on whether Moses knew that the journalist and photographer were with the news media. Instead, Mina said that it was possible that Moses mistook the journalist and photographer for law enforcement.

“(The news vehicle) was almost exactly in the same spot as the vehicle was from the homicide this morning,” Mina said. “So it’s unclear why exactly they were target, and we’re certainly going to look into that.”

Mina added that Moses was an acquaintance of the woman who was killed in the morning, though there’s no known connection between Moses and the two news staff, the mother or the child who were all shot.

Court records show that Moses was also arrested in 2021 on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and cannabis.

During that arrest, deputies said Moses was in a vehicle with two others, all of whom appeared to be smoking cannabis. The car almost struck a deputy patrol vehicle, prompting deputies to pull the car over for a traffic stop, deputies said.

An arrest affidavit shows that as deputies approached the car, a firearm was tossed out of the vehicle’s passenger side into some nearby shrubs.

The driver and both of the passengers — including Moses — were detained, and 4.6 grams of cannabis were found in Moses’ pocket, the affidavit says. Deputies also noted that several ski-mask-style masks were found during the traffic stop.

Mina stated during Wednesday’s briefing that Moses would be formally charged in the morning’s murder, though additional charges are expected for the other shootings.

According to deputies, Moses also has prior firearm possession charges, including attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, burglary, grand theft and armed robbery with a firearm.

The photographer and mother who were shot remain hospitalized at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

