Timeline: What we know about shooting deaths of a News 13 journalist, 2 others in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tragic day in Orange County as deputies believe one man is responsible for three shootings that killed three people and injured two more.

Here is what we know about the case so far as of Wednesday, Feb. 22.

11 a.m.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1600 block of Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills area of Orange County where a woman in her 20s is found dead from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff John Mina later said the accused killer — Keith Melvin Moses, 19 — was an acquaintance of the woman, though he did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

4:05 p.m.

911 calls come in about another shooting at the same location, as well as a shooting on nearby Harrington Street. On Hialeah Street, deputies found a reporter and photographer for Spectrum News 13 who had been shot near a news vehicle.

On Harrington Street, a woman and a 9-year-old girl were found shot inside a home.

7:20 p.m.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina announces that one of the News 13 employees died from their injuries. In the course of the news conference, Mina also learned and announced that the 9-year-old girl had also died.

Two other victims, the girl’s mother and the other News 13 employee, both remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Mina named Moses as the suspect in all three shootings. He is already facing charges for the death of the woman, and will also face charges for the other two deaths.

“No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old, certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” said Mina.

9:09 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on Twitter of Moses in handcuffs being escorted by a pair of deputies following the deadly shootings.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

