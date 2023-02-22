Woman found shot to death in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was found shot to death Wednesday in Pine Hills, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found around 11:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of Hialeah Street.

Deputies described the woman as being in her 20s but did not release any other information.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

