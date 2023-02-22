84º

WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over Pine Hills neighborhood where multiple were shot, sheriff’s office says

1 person has been detained, deputies say

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Orange County deputies said they have detained a person after multiple people were shot in Pine Hills Wednesday, near the scene of another shooting that happened earlier in the day.

Video from Sky 6 shows multiple units responded to the home on Hialeah Street around 5 p.m.

According to a tweet by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff John Mina is expected to give a briefing later this evening.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for more details.

