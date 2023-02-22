WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over Pine Hills neighborhood where multiple were shot, sheriff’s office says

PINE HILLS, Fla. – Orange County deputies said they have detained a person after multiple people were shot in Pine Hills Wednesday, near the scene of another shooting that happened earlier in the day.

Video from Sky 6 shows multiple units responded to the home on Hialeah Street around 5 p.m.

According to a tweet by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff John Mina is expected to give a briefing later this evening.

ALERT: Multiple people shot on Hialeah Street, same scene as a homicide earlier today. One person has been detained. We will update as soon as possible. @SheriffMina will brief at a time and location TBD. pic.twitter.com/7exNZy8nDF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2023

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for more details.

