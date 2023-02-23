77º

Reactions pour in from across US following shooting death of News 13 journalist

Journalist among 3 killed, including a 9-year-old girl, a woman in her 20s

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Reactions have come pouring in from across the country following the death of a News 13 journalist who was among three killed, including a 9-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s, in a string of shootings in Orange County Wednesday.

Orange County deputies said Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is responsible for the shootings. He has been arrested but so far has only been charged with the shooting death of the woman. Sheriff John Mina said he expects additional charges as the investigation continues.

According to Mina, deputies said they initially found a woman in her 20s shot to death around 11:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of Hialeah Street.

Later on Wednesday, deputies said Moses returned to the scene of the homicide, where a Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer were covering the story. Deputies said the suspect approached the news vehicle and shot both men before walking up Harrington Street and entering a house, where he then shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother and the other News 13 employee remain in the hospital in critical condition following the shooting.

During a news conference, Mina extended his condolences to the community of journalists who cover Central Florida.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners. I’ve worked closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement,” Mina said. “No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old, certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”

Since the news broke, people from across the country have shared similar sentiments, offering their thoughts for those hurt in the shooting and for the colleagues of the News 13 journalist.

Dan Shelly, the President and CEO of the Radio Television Digital News Association tweeted about the tragedy.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, also posted online about the violence.

The Society of Professional Journalists reached out to News 13 online.

The Central Florida Association of Black Journalists released a statement about the violence to its members.

Good evening, CFABJ Family. I would like to send condolences and prayers to our Spectrum 13 family. Our jobs can be as dangerous as it can be rewarding. Please be safe out here in these streets and know that each of you are in my prayers.

CFABJ

Members of the News 6 team also shared their sadness at the violence that hit our community.

Reactions have also been pouring in from people outside the media as well, including members of law enforcement and elected leaders.

“We are stunned and heartbroken hearing the news out of Orange County that three people were fatally shot, and two others are fighting for their lives, at the hands of a violent criminal who was on a murderous rampage today. A nine-year-old child and a Spectrum 13 journalist lost their lives during these senseless and brutal acts, along with another victim who was killed this morning. Our prayers are with all of the families affected by this horrific event.

We would like the news media who report in Polk County to know that if you ever find yourselves in a situation or an area where you feel unsafe, to please call us and we will send deputies out to your location to protect you. We appreciate the jobs that you all do, and we will always be here to ensure you are safe while doing them.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

“We all deserve long, joyous lives uninterrupted by gun violence. My deepest condolences to the victims & their families. Our CHILDREN are DYING as my fellow leaders stall and offer nothing but thoughts and prayers. I will fight until this is not our normal.”

Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost

