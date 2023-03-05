FWC trapper euthanizes alligator that bit man’s leg in Daytona Beach, police say

The family of the man who was bitten by an alligator in Daytona Beach on Saturday provided this photo to News 6.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man in Daytona Beach was sent to the hospital Saturday after being bitten on the leg by an alligator that was later euthanized, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers responded at 9:42 p.m. to an address on Champions Drive, where they reported an alligator had bitten the man’s upper thigh.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the lead in the case, according to police.

In an update Sunday, police said that the man had opened his front door after hearing a noise, thinking that it was someone looking for his son. Instead, the alligator reportedly lunged at the man and bit his leg.

The alligator was located near the front entrance of the house and an FWC trapper was called, according to the update. The trapper euthanized the alligator, police said.

The man was still in the hospital around noon Sunday, his family told News 6.

News 6 has reached out to the FWC for a statement.

Still from video obtained by News 6 showing an alligator dead on its back after biting a man in Daytona Beach. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

