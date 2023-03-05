Shooting investigated in Brevard County; 1 hurt, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County deputies on Sunday began investigating a shooting incident in unincorporated Cocoa that injured a man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Confirmed details of the shooting are scarce at the time of this writing. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has so far said that a male victim believed to be an adult was taken to a hospital.

No other details were confirmed, such as the exact location of the scene, the victim’s identity or condition, the time of the shooting or the circumstances behind it.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

