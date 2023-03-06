81-year-old woman killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 81-year-old Summerfield woman died in a crash at a Marion County intersection on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened at the intersection of State Road 35, also known as Southeast 58 Avenue, and Southeast 92nd Loop around 1:07 p.m.

According to the crash report, an SUV being driven by a 37-year-old Fruitland Park man was traveling westbound on Southeast 92nd Loop at a high rate of speed and failed to observe the red light at the intersection with State Road 35.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The SUV slammed into the left side of a sedan traveling southbound through the intersection of Southeast 92nd Loop during a green traffic signal, causing the intersection to be blocked, troopers said.

Troopers said the 81-year-old driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the FHP.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: