Marion County deputies warn of kidnapping phone scam

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a kidnapping phone scam received from an unknown phone number.

Deputies said they have been contacted numerous times from citizens saying they have received a call from a young, crying female claiming that she was a family member who had been kidnapped.

According to a news release, deputies contacted the family members who were allegedly kidnapped and ensured that they were safe.

Deputies said that their investigation revealed the scammers were calling in an attempt to obtain ransom money from the victims.

The sheriff’s office said that if you receive this type of call, to hang up the phone and contact the family member who was allegedly kidnapped to confirm they are safe.

“You always have the power to VERIFY in any scam attempt,” the release read in part.

