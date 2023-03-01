Driver dies in Marion County crash with fence, trees, troopers say

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died Wednesday morning after crashing into a fence and trees in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on SE 175th Street near SE 140th Avenue near Weirsdale.

The FHP said a Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on SE 175th Street and left the roadway, hitting a fence and trees.

[TRENDING: Prominent Orlando attorney representing families of 9-year-old girl, TV reporter killed in Pine Hills | Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood chases stolen car during radio interview | Voters are fleeing the Florida Democratic Party. Can it be fixed? | Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver, whose age has not been released, was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

No other information has been made available.