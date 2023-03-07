Man killed in motorcycle crash on John Anderson Highway in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was killed and a Daytona Beach woman was injured early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 3 a.m. on southbound John Anderson Highway, north of Bridle Ridge Court.

The FHP said an Ohio man was driving a motorcycle with a 20-year-old passenger when he lost control of the bike.

The man and woman were ejected from the bike as it traveled on its side into a wood line, where it struck a tree, an FHP crash report stated.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.