Man killed in motorcycle crash on John Anderson Highway in Flagler County

Daytona Beach woman suffers minor injuries in wreck

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was killed and a Daytona Beach woman was injured early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 3 a.m. on southbound John Anderson Highway, north of Bridle Ridge Court.

The FHP said an Ohio man was driving a motorcycle with a 20-year-old passenger when he lost control of the bike.

The man and woman were ejected from the bike as it traveled on its side into a wood line, where it struck a tree, an FHP crash report stated.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

