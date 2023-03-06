Passengers wait hours to get bags at Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Passengers at Orlando International Airport took to social media Sunday night, saying there was a major issue in retrieving their bags at Terminal C, a nearly $3 billion project that was recently completed.

Some outraged passengers said they had to wait for hours to get their luggage. Others said they left the airport without their bags.

OIA officials said Monday that a power outage caused the issue. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

This weekend marked the official start of the spring break travel period at the airport, with more than 7 million passengers expected at OIA through April 18, an increase of 13% since last year.

