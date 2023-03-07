Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 5:02 p.m. near the intersection of Curry Ford Road and Palm Creek Avenue.

According to a crash report, a Toyota Camry being driven by a 40-year-old Orlando man was traveling west on Curry Ford Road, approaching Palm Creek Avenue in the inside lane.

The pedestrian, only identified as a man, was walking “in a southernly direction” and not in a crosswalk, and he entered the westbound lanes of Curry Ford Road and into path of the Camry, the FHP said.

The front of the Camry struck the pedestrian, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

According to the report, the driver of the Camry was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

