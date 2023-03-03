Several injured, including children, in multivehicle crash in Orange County, fire rescue says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were injured, including children, in a multivehicle crash in Orange County, according to fire rescue.

The crash happened Friday morning on Orange Blossom Trail at Whisper Lakes Boulevard.

Orange County Fire Rescue said five vehicles were involved and four children were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital. The total number of victims involved in the crash has not been released.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash just before 8:20 a.m.

No other information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.