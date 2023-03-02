66-year-old woman struck, killed on Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 66-year-old Cleveland, Ohio, woman was struck and killed Wednesday night in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. on Clarcona Ocoee Road near Lakeville Road, west of North Hiawassee Road.

The FHP said a 2014 Maserati Ghibli driven by a 39-year-old Orlando man was eastbound on Clarcona Ocoee Road as the woman was standing on the sidewalk at the intersection waiting to cross the road.

The driver had a green light, but the woman entered his direct path and was struck by the car, the FHP said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver and his passenger, an 8-year-old Orlando girl, were not injured.