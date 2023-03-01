Brightline to test trains at 125 mph for first time between Orlando, Cocoa

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers on the Beachline can expect to see the blur of a Brightline train over the next several months as the company tests its intercity passenger rail system in Central Florida at its highest speeds yet, according to a news release.

With testing set to begin as early as Wednesday morning, Brightline said in a statement that it will send its trains down a new 35-mile dedicated rail corridor that runs parallel to State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orange and Brevard counties at maximum speeds of 125 mph.

Scheduled daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the testing will continue throughout the spring, according to Brightline.

The testing will not impact traffic because the rail corridor contains no public crossings, the release states.

Up to now, Brightline trains in the corridor from Cocoa south to West Palm Beach were tested at speeds reaching 110 mph, according to Brightline.

What begins Wednesday is meant as Brightline’s preparation for connecting Orlando and South Florida, the company stated, with the latest test route spanning Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C to Cocoa.

Learn more on Brightline’s website.

