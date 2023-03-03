TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash slows Florida Turnpike near I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Friday morning on the Florida Turnpike near I-4.
The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, south of I-4.
Two northbound lanes of the Turnpike are open near the crash site.
Video from the scene shows a wrecked vehicle near a tree line just off the roadway.
Details about the crash have not been released.
** FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) March 3, 2023
NB Turnpike south of I-4
- two right lanes closed
- fatality on scene
- heavy delays northbound#Orange #Osceola #Turnpike pic.twitter.com/FfVIgAe5ZC
** HAPPENING NOW **— “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) March 3, 2023
NB Turnpike south of I-4
- left two lanes open
- FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION
- - - - LEAVE WITH TIME pic.twitter.com/jVUmG2Dw8H