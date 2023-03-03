TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash slows Florida Turnpike near I-4

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A fatal crash is investigated on the Florida Turnpike near I-4.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Friday morning on the Florida Turnpike near I-4.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, south of I-4.

Two northbound lanes of the Turnpike are open near the crash site.

Video from the scene shows a wrecked vehicle near a tree line just off the roadway.

Details about the crash have not been released.

