TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash slows Florida Turnpike near I-4

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A fatal crash is investigated on the Florida Turnpike near I-4. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Friday morning on the Florida Turnpike near I-4.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, south of I-4.

Two northbound lanes of the Turnpike are open near the crash site.

Video from the scene shows a wrecked vehicle near a tree line just off the roadway.

Details about the crash have not been released.

