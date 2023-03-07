Teen arrested after driving over 120 mph on I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando teen was arrested after driving at dangerous speeds, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 12:16 a.m. Saturday, 18-year-old Xavier Phillip Ruiz, was whizzing through traffic along Interstate 95 in Brevard County at a top speed of 121 mph, as stated in a report.

As shown in dashboard cam footage, a trooper was tailing Ruiz for about five minutes before pulling him over.

After approaching the vehicle, the FHP trooper emphasized to the teen how dangerous his driving was, video shows. You can hear the trooper ask, “Do you know how fast you were going?” and “Do you know how many people you could’ve killed?”

The trooper then asked why he decided to go that fast and Ruiz replied with, “No reason,” video shows.

The video shows the trooper continue to emphasize the danger that Ruiz put himself and others in.

Ruiz apologized and explained he was speeding so he could get home to his family, and the trooper answered with, “Sorry doesn’t cut it.”

The teen was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail.

Troopers said that Ruiz is currently being charged with reckless driving.

He has no prior offenses or citations in Florida.

