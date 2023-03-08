72º

Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Port Orange

Fatal wreck happened at US-1, Meeker Place

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed Tuesday night in a crash with a pickup truck in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Meeker Place.

Port Orange police said the bicyclist, only identified by authorities as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was not injured.

No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

