Ambulance flips in Port Orange crash en route to emergency call

Crash happened near Dunlawton Avenue and Nova Road, city officials say

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, Port Orange, Volusia County
An ambulance flipped over during a crash in Port Orange, according to city officials. (City of Port Orange)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Crews responded after an ambulance flipped over during a crash in Port Orange on Wednesday, according to city officials.

A social media post shows the flipped vehicle, stating that the crash involved the ambulance and a car near Dunlawton Avenue and Nova Road.

The ambulance was on its way to a call at the time, according to the post.

City officials said that a person in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, though no one inside the ambulance was injured.

No additional details were released on the cause of the crash.

