Two houses crashed into a home off Ivey Lane in Orlando, police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two vehicles crashed into a house Wednesday in Orlando, police said.

No one was injured in the multivehicle crash, which was reported in the 400 block of South Ivey Lane.

Orlando police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the wreck, but tweeted that “two of the vehicles came off the roadway and struck a house.”

Ivey Lane is partially blocked in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Check back for updates.