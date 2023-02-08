65º

4 teens arrested in vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange

Teens face charges of trespassing, criminal mischief and burglary

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Port Orange police said four subjects vandalized the Spruce Creek Elementary School at 642 Taylor Rd. (Port Orange Police Department)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four teens have been arrested after Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange was vandalized over the weekend, according to the police department.

According to police, the school was vandalized around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning by four unidentified people, resulting in damage to the school in excess of $30,000.

Tuesday night, the department announced that four teens — a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds — were arrested after an investigation determined that they were responsible.

The teens face charges of trespassing upon school grounds, felony criminal mischief and burglary. The four are accused of damaging several portable classrooms, two storage sheds and windows to the main building, police stated.

