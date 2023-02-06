Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say

Port Orange police said four subjects vandalized the Spruce Creek Elementary School at 642 Taylor Rd.

Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.

The four are accused of damaging several portable classrooms, two storage sheds and windows to the main building, police stated. Images of the four were released on the department’s social media.

Surveillance image taken of the suspects in Sunday's vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School (Port Orange Police Department)

According to Volusia County Schools, the district received a call about the trespassers at the elementary school on the night of the vandalism.

“On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the VCS Security Operations Center received a call regarding subjects trespassing at Spruce Creek Elementary School,” wrote VCS Communications Director Angel Gomez. “The SOC dispatcher notified the guardians who immediately met with Port Orange Police Department officers at the school.”

Gomez added that a maintenance team was brought in afterward to help prepare the school for the next day.

Anyone with information on the incident or who recognizes the clothing on those shown in the released images is urged to contact police at 386-506-5897 or Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.

