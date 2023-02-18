Motorcyclist, 27, dies after crash in Port Orange, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with another vehicle Friday night in Allandale, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash around 7:07 p.m. at the intersection of Howes Street and Ridgewood Avenue, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as Blair Rich, was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, police said.

No other information was shared.

As the department investigates, police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about it to call traffic homicide investigators at 386-506-5838.

