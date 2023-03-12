Orange County deputy to push paper as sheriff’s office investigates DUI arrest in Brevard

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy has been relieved of all law enforcement duties after being arrested in Brevard County, accused of driving under the influence and causing property damage, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Listort was arrested Saturday by Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. He was hired in 2017 and currently works in the court security division, according to the statement.

Listort will be reassigned to an administrative role with the sheriff’s office pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an internal administrative investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were immediately shared.

