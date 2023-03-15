Florida man leaves his DUI manslaughter trial for lunch, doesn’t return, court records show

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of DUI manslaughter in a 2019 fatal crash in Leesburg that killed three people, including a teen, went to lunch during his trial Wednesday and didn’t come back, according to court documents.

Zachery Waldo, 36, went on trial this week. He’s accused of causing a crash on Christmas Eve in 2019 that killed Christopher Smith, Jessica Smith and their 13-year-old daughter, Hailey.

Detectives said Waldo was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash.

Waldo was arrested in August 2020 after evading authorities, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

During his trial Wednesday, officials said Waldo left for a lunch break but did not return.

News 6 has reached out to Lake County Sheriff’s Office to see if he has been found. The court meanwhile has revoked Waldo’s bond.

