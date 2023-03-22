61º

Report: Marion County teacher dies after crash near his high school

John Gibb, of Ocala, taught at Lake Weir High School

WEIRSDALE, Fla. – A Marion County teacher died Tuesday after experiencing an apparent medical episode while driving, leading to a crash across the street from Lake Weir High School, the Ocala Star Banner reported.

John Gibb, 31, of Ocala, who taught Pre IB English at Lake Weir High School, was taken to a hospital after the crash and was pronounced dead, the Star Banner said.

According to the report, Gibb had been with the school district for seven years, all of them at Lake Weir High.

Grief counselors were at the school Tuesday and were expected to remain as long as needed.

