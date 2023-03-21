Small child injured in hit-and-run in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A small child was injured Tuesday in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach, police said.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Forest Lane.

Daytona Beach police tweeted that officers are searching for a black Dodge Charger that has factory rims and was last seen northbound on Forest Lane toward Mason Avenue, police said.

The child, whose age has not been released, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach in stable condition before being airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 911.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.