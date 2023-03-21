Flagler deputies take fugitive into custody after standoff, sheriff says

Sheriff Rick Staly announced on social media Monday evening that the fugitive had been taken into custody without any injuries.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a home in Palm Coast on Monday after a fugitive held himself up in his home, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Deputies said that a “large law enforcement presence” responded to the area of Rickenbacker Drive and Richardson Drive while trying to serve a warrant Monday.

“This started as an armed domestic violence case. We’ve been here for a number of hours, trying to negotiate him to exit the house,” Staly announced during a livestream on Facebook.

Staly said that crisis negotiators were brought in to help, but the man was not communicating at all.

Later in the evening, Staly announced that the fugitive had been taken into custody without anyone being injured.

“First, we’ll make sure that he is OK and cleared at the hospital, as he apparently has been on a significant drinking binge for a very long time, many, many days,” Staly said.

Staly said that residents who evacuated the area were safe to return home.

Deputies did not provide information on the man’s identity or probable cause behind the warrant.

No additional details were provided, though Staly said that more information would be released on Tuesday morning.

