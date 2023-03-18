83º

Flagler County deputies search for missing 12-year-old girl

Jadalynne Deck last seen Friday at 10 p.m.

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler County, Missing, Missing Child, Bunnell
Jadalynne Deck was last seen March 17 at approximately 10 p.m. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Jadalynne Deck was last seen Friday at approximately 10 p.m., and deputies believe the girl ran away from her residence on Chestnut Avenue in Bunnell.

Deck is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 198 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said identifying features include a scar in the middle of her forehead. Deck was last seen wearing a gray shirt and red/black checkered pajama pants.

If you see Jadalynne or know her location, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911, case number 23-26282.

