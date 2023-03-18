Florida woman pulls gun in McDonald’s drive-thru over item not on menu, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A woman was arrested Thursday night at a McDonald’s in Cocoa, accused of brandishing a gun in the drive-thru and pointing it at an employee due to an argument over a nonexistent menu item, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

An affidavit describes what responding officers were told by witnesses after arriving to find Quavi Young, 26, of Cocoa, behind the wheel with a gun in her passenger’s seat. The weapon was identified as an M&P Shield 9mm with a drum magazine capable of holding up to 50 rounds, according to the affidavit.

News 6 called the McDonald’s on Saturday, located at 927 Dixon Blvd., to ask what the fuss was about. We were informed that Young allegedly demanded a “cheeseburger bundle” — a sort of combo, similar to what can be done for McDoubles or McChickens — and refused an employee’s offer to sell her a cheeseburger and an à la carte order of small fries instead.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This occurred during the woman’s second appearance in the drive-thru lane that day, according to the employee on the phone and the affidavit. The employee described how things were “a little busy” in the drive-thru lane during the first encounter with Young.

The second time, the victim told police that Young pulled to the first drive-thru window after being told she couldn’t be served a meal that wasn’t on the menu. Once there, the victim asked Young what her problem was, to which Young brandished the pistol, police said.

According to the affidavit, the victim then asked Young why she was so mad over a simple issue. Young pointed the gun at the victim, verbally threatening them as well, before proceeding to the next window, police said.

When police arrived, officers also learned that Young did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the affidavit.

Young faces charges of open carry of a weapon, knowingly driving with a suspended license (first offense) and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, the last charge being a felony; she was booked early Friday morning, given a $7,500 bond amount and bonded out Saturday morning, records show.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: