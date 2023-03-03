Cocoa Beach still not disclosing why police chief on leave for last 2 weeks

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Chief of police since 2016, the city of Cocoa Beach says Scott Rosenfeld is now on leave from the department as of Feb. 17.

The city gave no reason why when a public information officer first told News 6 last Friday.

When asked if there was an update to the internal investigation this Friday, Karin Grooms wrote through email, “At this point, it would not be appropriate to share additional information regarding the Chief.”

Mayor Ben Malik said the city commission did not address the chief being on leave at Thursday night’s meeting.

The mayor told News 6 it’s a human resources issue that the commission doesn’t get involved in.

Chief Rosenfeld is being paid while on leave.

Resident Bob Wheelock said the city should be more transparent.

“I think we have a right to know, and he’s a public official,” Wheelock said. “It does kind of make it a little uncomfortable, but maybe we give him the benefit of the doubt for a little bit.”

The city said deputy chief of police Wes Mullins is overseeing the department while Chief Rosenfeld is on leave.

