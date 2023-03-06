‘Historic feat:’ Brightline reaches 130 mph in test run between Orlando International Airport, Cocoa

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline has reached a milestone that makes it the fastest train in Florida.

The train reached 130 mph during a test along a 35-mile stretch between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa, near State Road 528.

“Reaching 130 (mph) isn’t just another milestone to our team, but the continuation of a dream that we’ve been working towards for several years,” said president of Brightline Trains Patrick Goddard. “More importantly, this historic feat brings us one step closer to launching Brightline service between Orlando and Miami.”

While the train won’t travel at 130 mph when regular service begins in Orlando, Brightline said it is required to test faster. The train will hit maximum speeds of 125 mph.

The Orlando station is set to open this year and take passengers between South and Central Florida in three hours.

Testing will continue through March between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

