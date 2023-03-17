Flagler deputies swarm ‘drug house’ trailer, arrest man inside after SWAT standoff

Flagler County deputies arrived at the trailer amid an investigation into a "drug house" located at the address.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies swarmed a “drug house” in Bunnell on Friday that was set up at a trailer, arresting the man who lived there, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, deputies said that on March 9, investigators were conducting surveillance near the trailer — located at 1455 County Road 302 — and a traffic stop was conducted on a car leaving the address after detectives witnessed “activity consistent with narcotics sales.”

Robert Elkins (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

An arrest warrant was obtained for Robert Elkins afterward, and he was later brought into custody after being found with 15 grams of methamphetamine on his person, the release says.

The release shows that on Wednesday, deputies searched the property and seized cocaine, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia. Deputies said that the target of the search warrant, Todd Blanchard, was not found, and he became a fugitive wanted on narcotics-related charges.

On Friday, deputies eventually spotted Blanchard in the front yard, though he retreated back into the trailer upon seeing the deputies, the sheriff’s office announced.

Sheriff Rick Staly, a SWAT Team and a crisis negotiator arrived at the scene to get Blanchard out, though despite several announcements for Blanchard to come out, he remained inside the trailer, deputies said.

According to investigators, two rounds of tear gas were deployed in the trailer, and Blanchard exited a few minutes later. He was taken into custody thereafter, deputies said.

Todd Blanchard (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Blanchard’s previous criminal history includes lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine, among others.

Blanchard faces charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. He is held on $65,000 bond.

