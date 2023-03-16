Orange County sheriff, MBI to discuss drug trafficking arrests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation on Thursday will announce arrests made during a recent multi-agency drug trafficking case involving Puerto Rico, the U.S. Postal Service and “hundreds of kilos of cocaine.”

The joint investigation — following drug trafficking from the island to Central Florida — engaged the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the MBI along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, according to a news release.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, located at John Young Parkway and West Colonial Drive. ClickOrlando.com will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.

According to the release, defendants in the investigation face charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Joining Mina at the event will be Orlando police Chief Eric Smith, MBI Director Ron Stucker, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program Director AJ Collazo, members of the MBI Board of Directors and representatives from the Office of Statewide Prosecution, DEA, USPIS and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico.

